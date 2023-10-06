Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group has sold the 128-room Hampton Inn Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla, for $21 million, or about $164,063/room The Atlanta company sold the hotel to an affiliate of Mid...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has paid $482 million, or $150,625/unit, for the Sorrento Apartments, a 320-unit property in Miramar, Fla The Miami company purchased the apartments from a venture of Zom Living of Orlando, Fla, and NRP...
South Florida Business Journal Green Park Management is set to open its 138-room Aloft hotel near the Fort Lauderdale International Airport The Boynton Beach, Fla, company built the 14-story, Marriott-branded property at 501 SE 24th St in Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Aria Development Group has lined up $77 million of construction financing for 2200 Brickell, a 105-unit condominium project in Miami The local developer is building the five-story property on a 165-acre site at 2200...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Property Markets Group and MoneyShow is building a 123-unit condominium property in Sarasota, Fla The property, dubbed One Park Sarasota, is being built on Boulevard of the Arts and the North Tamiami Trail The...