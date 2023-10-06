Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $335 million loan against a portfolio of 10 industrial properties with 443,488 square feet in greater Philadelphia The loan, with a five-year term and fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $1435 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 345 units in the Los Angeles area that recently were developed by LaTerra Development LLC The loan was funded under the investment manager’s...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...