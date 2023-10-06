Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $1435 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 345 units in the Los Angeles area that recently were developed by LaTerra Development LLC The loan was funded under the investment manager’s...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
Artemis Real Estate Partners had acquired the Metropolitan Square office building in Washington, DC, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Washington Business Journal The publication, citing an unnamed source, reported...
South Florida Business Journal Aria Development Group has lined up $77 million of construction financing for 2200 Brickell, a 105-unit condominium project in Miami The local developer is building the five-story property on a 165-acre site at 2200...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
The owner of the Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta, a 371,098-square-foot open-air retail property in the Atlanta exurb of Woodstock, Ga, has lined up a $793 million mortgage against the property, allowing for the take-out of a $6519 million CMBS loan that...
BisNow Reznik Paz Nevo Trusts Ltd, an Israeli bond trustee, has provided $1112 million of mortgage financing against a pair of office properties with a total of 316,912 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two properties were acquired in recent...
Commercial Observer TD Bank has provided a $725 million construction loan for a 133-unit apartment project that’s being developed at 544 Carol St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL arranged the financing The property is being developed...