Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...