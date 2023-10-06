Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $335 million loan against a portfolio of 10 industrial properties with 443,488 square feet in greater Philadelphia The loan, with a five-year term and fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
Artemis Real Estate Partners had acquired the Metropolitan Square office building in Washington, DC, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Washington Business Journal The publication, citing an unnamed source, reported...
South Florida Business Journal Aria Development Group has lined up $77 million of construction financing for 2200 Brickell, a 105-unit condominium project in Miami The local developer is building the five-story property on a 165-acre site at 2200...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
The owner of the Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta, a 371,098-square-foot open-air retail property in the Atlanta exurb of Woodstock, Ga, has lined up a $793 million mortgage against the property, allowing for the take-out of a $6519 million CMBS loan that...
BisNow Reznik Paz Nevo Trusts Ltd, an Israeli bond trustee, has provided $1112 million of mortgage financing against a pair of office properties with a total of 316,912 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two properties were acquired in recent...
Commercial Observer TD Bank has provided a $725 million construction loan for a 133-unit apartment project that’s being developed at 544 Carol St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL arranged the financing The property is being developed...