Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Mercury News Panoramic Development has defaulted on a $625 million loan against a development site at 500 Kirkham St in Oakland, Calif CPIF California, an affiliate of Columbia Pacific Advisors, provided the loan in 2021 and has seized the site,...
AZ Big Media Prologis has paid $184 million, or $12778/sf, for Airpark Logistics Center, a 144 million-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from its developers, Creation and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Carlyle Group and Z+G Property Group has paid $225 million, or $489,130/unit, for the 46-unit apartment property at 180 Bainbridge St in the Stuyvesant Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The venture bought the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the 225,214-square-foot Larkin’s Corner retail property in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa, for $26 million, or just more than $115/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the property...
The Real Deal Continuum Analytics has paid $335 million, or $13786/sf, for Kaleidoscope, a 243,000-square-foot retail center in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Westport Capital Partners,...
Commercial Property Executive Morgan Stanley has provided $399 million of CMBS financing against Orangefair Marketplace, a 244,000-square-foot retail center in Fullerton, Calif Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Columbus Pacific...
Montecito Medical Real Estate has paid $3325 million, or $46494/sf, for a 71,515-square-foot medical office property at Del Webb Medical Plaza in Sun City West, Ariz The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager purchased the property from Banner Health...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has bought 301 Logistics, a 393,162-square-foot warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $46 million, or about $117/sf The Houston real estate company purchased the industrial property from Angelo, Gordon & Co of...
Commercial Observer Easterly Government Properties has paid $311 million, or $32609/sf, for 1065 Link, a 95,371-square-foot office property in Anaheim, Calif The Washington, DC, REIT purchased the property from an unnamed venture that was...
Jones Street Investment Partners has acquired the 266-unit Courthouse Green Townhomes in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Chesterfield, Va The property becomes the first in Virginia for the Boston investment manager, whose portfolio of 6,000 units is...