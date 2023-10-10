Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has tapped a revolving credit facility from a group of lenders led by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to retire a $5147 million CMBS loan against the Dartmouth Mall in southeastern...
Growing weakness among securitized office loans contributed to the 316 percent increase in the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing last month to $4149 billion, according to Trepp Inc A total of 22 office loans with a balance of $13 billion had...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has acquired the Solano Town Center, a 105 million-square-foot enclosed shopping center in Fairfield, Calif, which is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco The Syracuse, NY,...
Greystone took the top spot in a ranking of CMBS conduit B-piece buyers this year through September, marking the first time the company has sat atop the list It invested in the most subordinate bonds of three conduit transactions with a combined...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings expects the $25771 million CMBS loan against the Gurnee Mills mall in northern Illinois to suffer a loss of up to 293 percent, or $7551 million That has prompted it to lower its ratings...
Only $997 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS priced during the third quarter, down from $1049 billion in the second quarter, bringing issuance for the year so far to $2646 billion That's down just more than 58 percent from last...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments increased again in September, to $2656 billion, or 44 percent of the universe tracked by Trepp Inc That's in sharp contrast to August, when volumes had declined by 45...