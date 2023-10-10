Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Morgan Stanley has provided $399 million of CMBS financing against Orangefair Marketplace, a 244,000-square-foot retail center in Fullerton, Calif Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Columbus Pacific...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only $124 billion of multifamily and healthcare loans during its 2023 fiscal year, which ran through September That's down 4162 percent from last year But if you count only healthcare loans,...
Commercial Observer Greystone has provided $2239 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against a portfolio of four apartment properties with 989 units in Stamford, Conn The financing, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, allows the owner of the...
San Antonio Business Journal San Antonio’s Highpoint One and Two office buildings have new owners An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments has taken the two buildings at 8401 Datapoint Drive The Houston company owns the land on which the...
The Real Deal American General Life Insurance has taken control of the 988,000-square-foot office building at 30 North LaSalle St in Chicago The life insurance company was the sole bidder at the property’s recent foreclosure auction, with a...
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $335 million loan against a portfolio of 10 industrial properties with 443,488 square feet in greater Philadelphia The loan, with a five-year term and fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $1435 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 345 units in the Los Angeles area that recently were developed by LaTerra Development LLC The loan was funded under the investment manager’s...