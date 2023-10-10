Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Mercury News Panoramic Development has defaulted on a $625 million loan against a development site at 500 Kirkham St in Oakland, Calif CPIF California, an affiliate of Columbia Pacific Advisors, provided the loan in 2021 and has seized the site,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has bought 301 Logistics, a 393,162-square-foot warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $46 million, or about $117/sf The Houston real estate company purchased the industrial property from Angelo, Gordon & Co of...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group wants to build a hotel and residential condominium property in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer has proposed building the 14-story property on a 077-acre development site at 804 South Federal...
ConnectCRE Skanska USA has completed construction on the 410-unit Heming apartment property in McLean, Va The 28-story building, at 1800 Chain Bridge Road, is in the Scott’s Run area of the city, across from a Metro station that provides...
San Antonio Business Journal Peachtree Group recently bought a downtown San Antonio development site for a planned hotel project The Atlanta company is building the 171-room property at 100 North Main Ave Plans for the 10-story property initially...
Dallas Business Journal Goldman Sachs has broken ground on its regional office campus in Dallas The financial giant is teaming with Hunt Realty Investments and Hillwood Urban on the project, an 800,000-square-foot office building that’s being...
REBusiness Online The development arm of Bradford Allen has proposed building a 300-unit apartment property next to the former Daily Herald building at 95 West Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, Ill The eight-story property would sit 25 miles...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Sterling Organization has bought Marketplace at Buckhead, a 102,864-square-foot shopping center in Atlanta’s Buckhead area for $385 million, or about $37428/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, investor purchased the retail...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Constellation Hotel Holdings has sold the SLS Brickell House, a 124-room hotel in Miami for $55 million, or about $443,548/room An affiliate of Kastrati Group of Albania bought the property, at 1300...