Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Amax Investment Co has bought Prestonwood Park, a 163,341-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Hartman SPE LLC, an affiliate of Houston REIT Silver Star Properties, sold the retail...
San Antonio Business Journal San Antonio’s Highpoint One and Two office buildings have new owners An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments has taken the two buildings at 8401 Datapoint Drive The Houston company owns the land on which the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report California State Teachers Retirement System has paid $1615 million, or $486,445/unit, for District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The pension fund purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $7831 million, or $218,747/unit, for the 358-unit Advenir at Gateway Lakes apartment property in Sarasota, Fla The New York investment manager bought the 27-year-old property, at...
Rentvcom Positive Investments has sold the 122,000-square-foot office property at 222 East Huntington Drive in Monrovia, Calif, for $25 million, or $20492/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The Arcadia, Calif, company was represented in the...
The Real Deal Sovereign Partners has agreed to pay $125 million, or nearly $463/sf, for the 270,000-square-foot office building at 100-104 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s midtown south area The New York investor is buying the property from Clarion...
The Real Deal A venture of Layline and an unidentified private equity firm has paid $201 million, or $88546/sf, for the 22,700-square-foot industrial property at 2348 Industrial Parkway West in Hayward, Calif Layline is a recently formed investment...
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...