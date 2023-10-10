Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News HRI Properties is offering for sale the Mayflower Building, a 215-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas JLL has the listing for the 10-story property, at 411 North Akard St, which was built in 1966 by Fidelity Union Life...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Amax Investment Co has bought Prestonwood Park, a 163,341-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Hartman SPE LLC, an affiliate of Houston REIT Silver Star Properties, sold the retail...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of GrayStreet Partners and Fulcrum Development has unveiled plans for its BESA District mixed-use project in San Antonio The property is being built in two phases, with work on the initial phase slated to begin...
San Antonio Business Journal San Antonio’s Highpoint One and Two office buildings have new owners An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments has taken the two buildings at 8401 Datapoint Drive The Houston company owns the land on which the...
Austin Business Journal An affiliate of MDL Group is developing the Icon, a student-housing property with 555 beds in 216 units in Austin, Texas The New York company broke ground on the 30-story property, at 2200 San Antonio St, in April and plans...
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...