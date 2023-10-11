Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Mercury News Panoramic Development has defaulted on a $625 million loan against a development site at 500 Kirkham St in Oakland, Calif CPIF California, an affiliate of Columbia Pacific Advisors, provided the loan in 2021 and has seized the site,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the 225,214-square-foot Larkin’s Corner retail property in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa, for $26 million, or just more than $115/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the property...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group wants to build a hotel and residential condominium property in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer has proposed building the 14-story property on a 077-acre development site at 804 South Federal...
San Antonio Business Journal Peachtree Group recently bought a downtown San Antonio development site for a planned hotel project The Atlanta company is building the 171-room property at 100 North Main Ave Plans for the 10-story property initially...
Dallas Business Journal Goldman Sachs has broken ground on its regional office campus in Dallas The financial giant is teaming with Hunt Realty Investments and Hillwood Urban on the project, an 800,000-square-foot office building that’s being...
REBusiness Online The development arm of Bradford Allen has proposed building a 300-unit apartment property next to the former Daily Herald building at 95 West Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, Ill The eight-story property would sit 25 miles...
Commercial Observer StoneBridge Investments has paid $66 million, or $279,661/unit, the for Connecticut Plaza Apartments, a 236-unit property in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Washington, DC The local investment manager bought the property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust has completed work on the 231,000-square-foot industrial building at 1533 Galleria Blvd in Rock Hill, SC, 26 south of Charlotte, NC The property sits on a 32-acre site in the Legacy Park West development...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of GrayStreet Partners and Fulcrum Development has unveiled plans for its BESA District mixed-use project in San Antonio The property is being built in two phases, with work on the initial phase slated to begin...