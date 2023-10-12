Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the 225,214-square-foot Larkin’s Corner retail property in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa, for $26 million, or just more than $115/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the property...
Commercial Property Executive Morgan Stanley has provided $399 million of CMBS financing against Orangefair Marketplace, a 244,000-square-foot retail center in Fullerton, Calif Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Columbus Pacific...
Montecito Medical Real Estate has paid $3325 million, or $46494/sf, for a 71,515-square-foot medical office property at Del Webb Medical Plaza in Sun City West, Ariz The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager purchased the property from Banner Health...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has bought 301 Logistics, a 393,162-square-foot warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $46 million, or about $117/sf The Houston real estate company purchased the industrial property from Angelo, Gordon & Co of...
Commercial Observer Easterly Government Properties has paid $311 million, or $32609/sf, for 1065 Link, a 95,371-square-foot office property in Anaheim, Calif The Washington, DC, REIT purchased the property from an unnamed venture that was...
Jones Street Investment Partners has acquired the 266-unit Courthouse Green Townhomes in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Chesterfield, Va The property becomes the first in Virginia for the Boston investment manager, whose portfolio of 6,000 units is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RH Investment Management has paid $7054 million, or $178,131/unit, for the 396-unit Grace Apartment Homes Roswell in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga The Washington, DC, investment manager purchased the...
Mile High CRE Jackson Square Properties has paid $111 million, or $437,007/unit, for Broadstone Kendrick, a 254-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco developer purchased the property from Alliance Residential, which was represented by...
Dallas Morning News ConAm Group has bought Arise Craig Ranch, a 270-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas A fund sponsored by the San Diego company purchased the property from Cortland, an Atlanta apartment developer The...