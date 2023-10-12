Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Prologis has paid $184 million, or $12778/sf, for Airpark Logistics Center, a 144 million-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from its developers, Creation and...
The Real Deal Continuum Analytics has paid $335 million, or $13786/sf, for Kaleidoscope, a 243,000-square-foot retail center in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Westport Capital Partners,...
Commercial Property Executive Morgan Stanley has provided $399 million of CMBS financing against Orangefair Marketplace, a 244,000-square-foot retail center in Fullerton, Calif Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Columbus Pacific...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only $124 billion of multifamily and healthcare loans during its 2023 fiscal year, which ran through September That's down 4162 percent from last year But if you count only healthcare loans,...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group wants to build a hotel and residential condominium property in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer has proposed building the 14-story property on a 077-acre development site at 804 South Federal...
ConnectCRE Skanska USA has completed construction on the 410-unit Heming apartment property in McLean, Va The 28-story building, at 1800 Chain Bridge Road, is in the Scott’s Run area of the city, across from a Metro station that provides...
Commercial Observer Easterly Government Properties has paid $311 million, or $32609/sf, for 1065 Link, a 95,371-square-foot office property in Anaheim, Calif The Washington, DC, REIT purchased the property from an unnamed venture that was...
Mile High CRE Jackson Square Properties has paid $111 million, or $437,007/unit, for Broadstone Kendrick, a 254-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco developer purchased the property from Alliance Residential, which was represented by...
San Antonio Business Journal Peachtree Group recently bought a downtown San Antonio development site for a planned hotel project The Atlanta company is building the 171-room property at 100 North Main Ave Plans for the 10-story property initially...