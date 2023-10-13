Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate has provided $84 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Azusa Industrial Center, a 432,500-square-foot industrial property in Azusa, Calif JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year financing, which pays a floating coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A bi-partisan group of legislators has introduced legislation that would amend the tax code to facilitate the workout of troubled loans against commercial properties The bill, HR 5580, Saving our Main...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $715 million of financing to facilitate Cane Cos Management’s acquisition of the Creekside Town Center retail property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The Miami company funded the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has sold the 400-unit ParkCrest Landings apartment property in Bradenton, Fla, for $102 million, or $255,000/unit, to an affiliate of Goldelm Capital Passco, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 76 units in Bay Harbor Island, Fla, for $215 million, or about $282,895/unit The New York company sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Merchants Capital Corp has provided $232 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of nine apartment properties with 1,009 units in the Bronx, NY The portfolio is owned by an investor group led...
Commercial Observer Arbor Commercial Mortgage has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of a 155-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The property, at 859-869 Communipaw Ave, is being developed by West of Hudson Properties of...
The Mercury News Panoramic Development has defaulted on a $625 million loan against a development site at 500 Kirkham St in Oakland, Calif CPIF California, an affiliate of Columbia Pacific Advisors, provided the loan in 2021 and has seized the site,...
Commercial Property Executive Morgan Stanley has provided $399 million of CMBS financing against Orangefair Marketplace, a 244,000-square-foot retail center in Fullerton, Calif Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Columbus Pacific...