Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...
REBusiness Online SecureSpace Self Storage has opened a 120,260-square-foot facility in Philadelphia The property, at 2501 North 15th St, includes climate-controlled units It is SecureSpace’s third property in Philadelphia The Redondo Beach,...
Dallas Morning News The 214-unit Monarch Hall Park luxury apartment property in Frisco, Texas, is ready for tenants The 19-story property is part of the $500 million redevelopment of the Hall Park business campus that also will include a 224-room...
Dallas Morning News Bright Realty plans to wrap up work in December on Tapestry at the Realm, a 362-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The four-story property is being built at 2901 Lady Bettye Drive, as part of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Arnold Cos has proposed building an apartment project with up to 172 units in Mooresville, NC The Columbia, SC, company wants to construct the property on a 66-acre site at 1459 River Highway It is seeking a planned...
BisNow WC Smith has acquired a development site near Nationals Park in Washington, DC, for $295 million, with plans to construct a 600-unit apartment property on it The Washington, DC, developer bought the site, which once housed a 7-Eleven...
Multi-Housing News Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on Blutowne, a 219-unit apartment property in East Peoria, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 501 West Washington St, about 25 miles south of downtown...
Multi-Housing News Trilogy Real Estate Group has opened the Lodge at Overland, a 237-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 6635 Lodge View Road, in March 2022 Lodge at Overland has one-,...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has wrapped up work on the second phase of the Weiser Business Park in Cypress, Texas The latest phase consisted of a 521,600-square-foot warehouse at 14402 Fallbrook Drive,...