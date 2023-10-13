Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Extell Development Co has sold the development site at 1708 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan for $1728 million The New York developer had purchased the property, on which a six-story building...
Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $715 million of financing to facilitate Cane Cos Management’s acquisition of the Creekside Town Center retail property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The Miami company funded the...
The broad expectation is that the value of office properties nationwide will continue to decline, falling, in the aggregate, by as much as 35 percent from their peaks by 2025 But some markets will get absolutely hammered, according to analysis by...
An affiliate of OpenStreet Capital has paid $154 million, or $175,000/unit, for Madison at Green Valley, an 88-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Pacifica Henderson LLC, which was...
ConnectCRE Brixton Capital has paid $82 million, or $273,333/unit, for Alta Warehouse, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Solana Beach, Calif, investment firm bought the property from its developer, Wood Partners, which was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has sold the 400-unit ParkCrest Landings apartment property in Bradenton, Fla, for $102 million, or $255,000/unit, to an affiliate of Goldelm Capital Passco, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager...
Commercial Observer Terreno Realty Corp has paid $275 million, or $28646/sf, for the 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 185 Van Dyke St in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, NY The San Francisco REIT acquired the property from Lande Alexander...
Apartment properties in the Phoenix area that sold in the third quarter changed hands at prices that resulted in capitalization rates that averaged 67 percent, according to Kidder Mathews That's the result of weaker fundamentals and higher interest...