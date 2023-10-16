Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The proposed offering of the $308 million CMBS loan against the 603,928-square-foot office building at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan evidently has been put on hold The loan is held by a CMBS trust, BWAY...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7933 million loan that recently was lined up against the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta pays a coupon of 785 percent and was provided by Barclays Capital Real Estate and Goldman Sachs It will be...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 142,762 square feet of office space at 315 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Garment District, most of which is leased to WeWork Inc, which had stopped paying rent earlier this year, has been appraised...
The CMBS trust that holds a defaulted $204 million mortgage against a portfolio of 22 limited-service hotels with 2,883 rooms scattered among nine states will soon take title to the properties The hotels are owned by affiliates of the Shidler...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has tapped a revolving credit facility from a group of lenders led by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to retire a $5147 million CMBS loan against the Dartmouth Mall in southeastern...
Growing weakness among securitized office loans contributed to the 316 percent increase in the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing last month to $4149 billion, according to Trepp Inc A total of 22 office loans with a balance of $13 billion had...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has acquired the Solano Town Center, a 105 million-square-foot enclosed shopping center in Fairfield, Calif, which is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco The Syracuse, NY,...