T&T Hospitality Services has paid $211 million, or $47846/sf, for the Collective at Vancouver, a 44,100-square-foot office property in Vancouver, Wash The Evergreen, Colo, company purchased the property through a 1031 exchange from an...
ATLAS has paid $38 million, or $12542/sf, for the Arizona Republic Distribution Center, a 302,989-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Gannett Co, the parent of the Arizona Republic...
An affiliate of Dedeaux Properties has paid $190 million, or $21542/sf, for the 882,000-square-foot industrial property at 4000 Union Pacific Ave and 4040 Noakes Ave in Commerce, Calif The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from 99 Cents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has paid $804 million, or about $279,167/unit, for the 288-unit Grove at Clermont Apartment Homes in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Clermont, Fla The Houston company acquired the two-story...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has bought the Seven Lakes at Carrollwood, a 640-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $943 million, or about $147,344/unit The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from Covenant...
REBusiness Online Securian Life Insurance Co has provided $30 million of financing against Livonia West Commerce Center 2, a 365,000-square-foot industrial property in Livonia, Mich Bernard Financial Group arranged the financing on behalf of Ashley...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Extell Development Co has sold the development site at 1708 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan for $1728 million The New York developer had purchased the property, on which a six-story building...
Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...