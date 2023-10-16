Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Real Estate have provided $280 million of financing against the 115 million-square-foot 60 Hudson St data-center property in lower Manhattan, allowing for the pay off of a like-sized loan that was to mature next...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $180 million senior CMBS loan against a portfolio of four office buildings with 753,074 square feet in the Dumbo, or Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, area of Brooklyn, NY, has transferred to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
The Real Deal Arden Group acquired the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area by foreclosing against a $57 million mezzanine loan it had held The Philadelphia investment manager had provided the financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The proposed offering of the $308 million CMBS loan against the 603,928-square-foot office building at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan evidently has been put on hold The loan is held by a CMBS trust, BWAY...
The Real Deal LoanCore has taken the 200,000-square-foot office building at 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District through foreclosure The lender held a total of $1934 million of financing against the property in 2017 The property was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 142,762 square feet of office space at 315 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Garment District, most of which is leased to WeWork Inc, which had stopped paying rent earlier this year, has been appraised...
REBusiness Online Securian Life Insurance Co has provided $30 million of financing against Livonia West Commerce Center 2, a 365,000-square-foot industrial property in Livonia, Mich Bernard Financial Group arranged the financing on behalf of Ashley...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $84 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Azusa Industrial Center, a 432,500-square-foot industrial property in Azusa, Calif JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year financing, which pays a floating coupon...