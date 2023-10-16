Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Real Estate have provided $280 million of financing against the 115 million-square-foot 60 Hudson St data-center property in lower Manhattan, allowing for the pay off of a like-sized loan that was to mature next...
T&T Hospitality Services has paid $211 million, or $47846/sf, for the Collective at Vancouver, a 44,100-square-foot office property in Vancouver, Wash The Evergreen, Colo, company purchased the property through a 1031 exchange from an...
ATLAS has paid $38 million, or $12542/sf, for the Arizona Republic Distribution Center, a 302,989-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Gannett Co, the parent of the Arizona Republic...
An affiliate of Dedeaux Properties has paid $190 million, or $21542/sf, for the 882,000-square-foot industrial property at 4000 Union Pacific Ave and 4040 Noakes Ave in Commerce, Calif The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from 99 Cents...
The Real Deal Arden Group acquired the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area by foreclosing against a $57 million mezzanine loan it had held The Philadelphia investment manager had provided the financing...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has paid $804 million, or about $279,167/unit, for the 288-unit Grove at Clermont Apartment Homes in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Clermont, Fla The Houston company acquired the two-story...
AZ Big Media Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $224 million, or $20239/sf, for Deer Valley Four, a 110,679-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Boston private equity firm purchased the property from Baron Properties in a deal...
The Real Deal LoanCore has taken the 200,000-square-foot office building at 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District through foreclosure The lender held a total of $1934 million of financing against the property in 2017 The property was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7933 million loan that recently was lined up against the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta pays a coupon of 785 percent and was provided by Barclays Capital Real Estate and Goldman Sachs It will be...