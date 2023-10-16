Log In or Subscribe to read more
T&T Hospitality Services has paid $211 million, or $47846/sf, for the Collective at Vancouver, a 44,100-square-foot office property in Vancouver, Wash The Evergreen, Colo, company purchased the property through a 1031 exchange from an...
ATLAS has paid $38 million, or $12542/sf, for the Arizona Republic Distribution Center, a 302,989-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Gannett Co, the parent of the Arizona Republic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has paid $804 million, or about $279,167/unit, for the 288-unit Grove at Clermont Apartment Homes in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Clermont, Fla The Houston company acquired the two-story...
AZ Big Media Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $224 million, or $20239/sf, for Deer Valley Four, a 110,679-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Boston private equity firm purchased the property from Baron Properties in a deal...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has bought the Seven Lakes at Carrollwood, a 640-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $943 million, or about $147,344/unit The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from Covenant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Extell Development Co has sold the development site at 1708 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan for $1728 million The New York developer had purchased the property, on which a six-story building...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $715 million of financing to facilitate Cane Cos Management’s acquisition of the Creekside Town Center retail property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The Miami company funded the...
The broad expectation is that the value of office properties nationwide will continue to decline, falling, in the aggregate, by as much as 35 percent from their peaks by 2025 But some markets will get absolutely hammered, according to analysis by...