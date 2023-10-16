Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TriStar Capital, Intergra Investments and Lndmrk Development has proposed building a 20-story office building in midtown Miami The property is being planned for a nearly one-acre site at 3601 North Miami...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has paid $804 million, or about $279,167/unit, for the 288-unit Grove at Clermont Apartment Homes in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Clermont, Fla The Houston company acquired the two-story...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and STAG Industrial recently broke ground on a pair of warehouses in Gibsonton, Fla The industrial properties are being built on a 1242-acre development site at 100 and 200 Powell Road, about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has bought the Seven Lakes at Carrollwood, a 640-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $943 million, or about $147,344/unit The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from Covenant...
REBusiness Online Ryan Cos has broken ground on the OsLo, a 413-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan The Minneapolis developer is building the property at the intersection of 135th Street and Antioch Road, about 20 miles south of Kansas...
REBusiness Online Annex Group has broken ground on Union at Antelope Valley, a 187-unit affordable-apartment property in Lincoln, Neb The Indianapolis developer expects the project to cost $527 million to build Completion is scheduled for summer...
Dallas Morning News Units are expected to start coming online in the first quarter at the Maple Terrace Residences in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Work on the property began in June 2021 A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the Diamond Flats, a 331-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The NRP Group of Cleveland, in a venture with HIG Realty Partners of Miami, is building the complex on a six-acre...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $63 million of mortgage financing against the 244-unit Vie Towers student-housing property in Hyattsville, Md The property, formerly the Towers at University Town Center, is owned by a venture of...