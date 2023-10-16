Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
The Real Deal Arden Group acquired the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area by foreclosing against a $57 million mezzanine loan it had held The Philadelphia investment manager had provided the financing...
The Real Deal LoanCore has taken the 200,000-square-foot office building at 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District through foreclosure The lender held a total of $1934 million of financing against the property in 2017 The property was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7933 million loan that recently was lined up against the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta pays a coupon of 785 percent and was provided by Barclays Capital Real Estate and Goldman Sachs It will be...
REBusiness Online Securian Life Insurance Co has provided $30 million of financing against Livonia West Commerce Center 2, a 365,000-square-foot industrial property in Livonia, Mich Bernard Financial Group arranged the financing on behalf of Ashley...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $84 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Azusa Industrial Center, a 432,500-square-foot industrial property in Azusa, Calif JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year financing, which pays a floating coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A bi-partisan group of legislators has introduced legislation that would amend the tax code to facilitate the workout of troubled loans against commercial properties The bill, HR 5580, Saving our Main...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $715 million of financing to facilitate Cane Cos Management’s acquisition of the Creekside Town Center retail property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The Miami company funded the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Passco Cos has sold the 400-unit ParkCrest Landings apartment property in Bradenton, Fla, for $102 million, or $255,000/unit, to an affiliate of Goldelm Capital Passco, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager...