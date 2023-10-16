Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TriStar Capital, Intergra Investments and Lndmrk Development has proposed building a 20-story office building in midtown Miami The property is being planned for a nearly one-acre site at 3601 North Miami...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $77 million of financing for the construction of a 304-unit apartment property in downtown Tampa, Fla Mill Creek Residential is building the property on a 195-acre development site it...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and STAG Industrial recently broke ground on a pair of warehouses in Gibsonton, Fla The industrial properties are being built on a 1242-acre development site at 100 and 200 Powell Road, about...
REBusiness Online Annex Group has broken ground on Union at Antelope Valley, a 187-unit affordable-apartment property in Lincoln, Neb The Indianapolis developer expects the project to cost $527 million to build Completion is scheduled for summer...
Dallas Morning News Units are expected to start coming online in the first quarter at the Maple Terrace Residences in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Work on the property began in June 2021 A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the Diamond Flats, a 331-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The NRP Group of Cleveland, in a venture with HIG Realty Partners of Miami, is building the complex on a six-acre...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $63 million of mortgage financing against the 244-unit Vie Towers student-housing property in Hyattsville, Md The property, formerly the Towers at University Town Center, is owned by a venture of...
Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...
REBusiness Online SecureSpace Self Storage has opened a 120,260-square-foot facility in Philadelphia The property, at 2501 North 15th St, includes climate-controlled units It is SecureSpace’s third property in Philadelphia The Redondo Beach,...