Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Real Estate have provided $280 million of financing against the 115 million-square-foot 60 Hudson St data-center property in lower Manhattan, allowing for the pay off of a like-sized loan that was to mature next...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
The Real Deal Arden Group acquired the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area by foreclosing against a $57 million mezzanine loan it had held The Philadelphia investment manager had provided the financing...
AZ Big Media Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $224 million, or $20239/sf, for Deer Valley Four, a 110,679-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Boston private equity firm purchased the property from Baron Properties in a deal...
The Real Deal LoanCore has taken the 200,000-square-foot office building at 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District through foreclosure The lender held a total of $1934 million of financing against the property in 2017 The property was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7933 million loan that recently was lined up against the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta pays a coupon of 785 percent and was provided by Barclays Capital Real Estate and Goldman Sachs It will be...
Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $84 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Azusa Industrial Center, a 432,500-square-foot industrial property in Azusa, Calif JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year financing, which pays a floating coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A bi-partisan group of legislators has introduced legislation that would amend the tax code to facilitate the workout of troubled loans against commercial properties The bill, HR 5580, Saving our Main...