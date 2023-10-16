Log In or Subscribe to read more
T&T Hospitality Services has paid $211 million, or $47846/sf, for the Collective at Vancouver, a 44,100-square-foot office property in Vancouver, Wash The Evergreen, Colo, company purchased the property through a 1031 exchange from an...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TriStar Capital, Intergra Investments and Lndmrk Development has proposed building a 20-story office building in midtown Miami The property is being planned for a nearly one-acre site at 3601 North Miami...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $77 million of financing for the construction of a 304-unit apartment property in downtown Tampa, Fla Mill Creek Residential is building the property on a 195-acre development site it...
ATLAS has paid $38 million, or $12542/sf, for the Arizona Republic Distribution Center, a 302,989-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Gannett Co, the parent of the Arizona Republic...
An affiliate of Dedeaux Properties has paid $190 million, or $21542/sf, for the 882,000-square-foot industrial property at 4000 Union Pacific Ave and 4040 Noakes Ave in Commerce, Calif The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from 99 Cents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investor David Werner has paid $1713 million, or $9244/sf, for a 185 million-square-foot laboratory and research and development complex occupied by Pfizer Inc and Dow Chemical in the Philadelphia suburb of...
AZ Big Media Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $224 million, or $20239/sf, for Deer Valley Four, a 110,679-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Boston private equity firm purchased the property from Baron Properties in a deal...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and STAG Industrial recently broke ground on a pair of warehouses in Gibsonton, Fla The industrial properties are being built on a 1242-acre development site at 100 and 200 Powell Road, about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has bought the Seven Lakes at Carrollwood, a 640-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $943 million, or about $147,344/unit The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from Covenant...