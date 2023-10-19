Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $1241 million of financing against Grove Pointe Apartments, a 458-unit property in Jersey City, NJ The debt was provided by an undisclosed life insurance company The property, at 100 Christopher...
Austin Business Journal Wilson Capital is planning to build a 256-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The multifamily developer hopes to start construction some time next year The 11-story development is being built near 38th Street and...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Wintergreen Hospitality has paid $13 million for a development site in Smithfield, NC, where it plans to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel The Chapel Hill, NC, company is constructing the five-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners, Crow Holdings Capital and Rob Riner Cos is bringing two buildings to the Carter Park East industrial park in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings, with 771,000 and 645,000 square feet, will be built...
Austin Business Journal MDH Partners is planning to build a 216,000-square-foot industrial property near in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The Atlanta company has proposed building the property at the intersection of State Highway 71 and...
BisNow Spira Equity Partners has paid $69 million, or $202,941/unit, for Lafayette Apartments, a 340-unit affordable-housing property in Alexandria, Va The Vancouver, British Columbia, investor, which specializes in affordable-housing properties in...