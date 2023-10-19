Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
Cambridge Realty Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 232/223(f) program for the 192-unit Aravilla Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota, Fla The...
JLL Income Property Trust, which only last month got into the mortgage-lending business, has written its second loan, a $27 million mortgage against a recently completed apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburbs The Chicago REIT, whose...
A total of nine loans with a balance of $2998 million against properties owned by affiliates of syndicator Tides Equities have transferred to special servicing in recent weeks The loans have been a victim of the sharp slowdown in the company's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to soften in September, dropping by 005 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets‘ Commercial Property Price Index That puts prices down 495 percent for the year and...