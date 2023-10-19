Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
Cambridge Realty Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 232/223(f) program for the 192-unit Aravilla Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota, Fla The...
JLL Income Property Trust, which only last month got into the mortgage-lending business, has written its second loan, a $27 million mortgage against a recently completed apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburbs The Chicago REIT, whose...
A total of nine loans with a balance of $2998 million against properties owned by affiliates of syndicator Tides Equities have transferred to special servicing in recent weeks The loans have been a victim of the sharp slowdown in the company's...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to soften in September, dropping by 005 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets‘ Commercial Property Price Index That puts prices down 495 percent for the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Simon Property Group venture that owns the Arundel Mills and the adjacent open-air Marketplace in the Baltimore suburb of Hanover, Md, has paid off the $3835 million loan against it Simon owns a 593...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national average asking rent for multifamily properties was $1,722/unit in September, down 03 percent – or $6 – from August That’s the first time all year rents had declined on a...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...