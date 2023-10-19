Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
REBusiness Online Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $1241 million of financing against Grove Pointe Apartments, a 458-unit property in Jersey City, NJ The debt was provided by an undisclosed life insurance company The property, at 100 Christopher...
Austin Business Journal Wilson Capital is planning to build a 256-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The multifamily developer hopes to start construction some time next year The 11-story development is being built near 38th Street and...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to sublease 80,000 square feet of office space at the MetWest III office building in Tampa, Fla The Tokyo financing institution, which houses its US headquarters in New York, is...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...
St John Properties is planning to develop Berry Pointe, a 680,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Waldorf, Md The 12-building property will be constructed on an 82-acre parcel along Berry Road near Crain Highway, about 25 miles south of...