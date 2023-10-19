Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to sublease 80,000 square feet of office space at the MetWest III office building in Tampa, Fla The Tokyo financing institution, which houses its US headquarters in New York, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to soften in September, dropping by 005 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets‘ Commercial Property Price Index That puts prices down 495 percent for the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The continued dearth of property-sales transactions, which has been driven largely by spiking interest rates, has prompted the Mortgage Bankers Association to further reduce its forecast for commercial...
Amazoncom has taken occupancy of two recently constructed industrial properties with 285,000 square feet in Glastonbury and South Windsor, Conn The properties that the online retailer moved into are 35 National Drive, with 105,000 sf in Glastonbury...
Austin Business Journal Job search engine Indeed has brought 98,000 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas, to the sublease market CBRE has been tapped to market the space, which is in floors 27 through 29 of the 36-story Indeed Tower Indeed...
The office market in San Francisco had a 304 percent overall vacancy rate in the third quarter, up from 231 percent last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield That's the highest overall vacancy rate of the 92 office markets tracked by the...
Commercial Observer The New York City Administration for Children’s Services has extended its 530,000-square-foot office lease at 150 William St in the Financial District of Manhattan through August 2025 It will pay $3019/sf, or $16 million...