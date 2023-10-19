Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The continued dearth of property-sales transactions, which has been driven largely by spiking interest rates, has prompted the Mortgage Bankers Association to further reduce its forecast for commercial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national average asking rent for multifamily properties was $1,722/unit in September, down 03 percent – or $6 – from August That’s the first time all year rents had declined on a...
The Real Deal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $80 million, or $29091/sf, for John Reed Commerce Center, a 275,000-square-foot industrial property in City of Industry, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from DWS Group in a...