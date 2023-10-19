Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $625 million CMBS loan against Park Place at Florham Park, a 360,265-square-foot office complex in Florham Park, NJ, has transferred to special servicing as it’s expected to default The loan is...
Cambridge Realty Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 232/223(f) program for the 192-unit Aravilla Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota, Fla The...
JLL Income Property Trust, which only last month got into the mortgage-lending business, has written its second loan, a $27 million mortgage against a recently completed apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburbs The Chicago REIT, whose...
A total of nine loans with a balance of $2998 million against properties owned by affiliates of syndicator Tides Equities have transferred to special servicing in recent weeks The loans have been a victim of the sharp slowdown in the company's...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The continued dearth of property-sales transactions, which has been driven largely by spiking interest rates, has prompted the Mortgage Bankers Association to further reduce its forecast for commercial...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Flagstar Bank has provided $3195 million of financing against a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with 426-units in the Longwood section of the Bronx, NY The properties, owned by Kraus Organization of...
Austin Business Journal MDH Partners is planning to build a 216,000-square-foot industrial property near in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The Atlanta company has proposed building the property at the intersection of State Highway 71 and...