Log In or Subscribe to read more
Longpoint Realty Partners has raised $940 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund, which will pursue industrial properties in major markets throughout the country The Boston investment manager well exceeded the $750 million...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Regent Properties, a Los Angeles investment manager with $23 billion of properties in the Sunbelt region, has launched a credit platform, through which it will provide senior and mezzanine loans and make preferred equity investments in apartment,...
Ashcroft Capital, a New York investment manager specializing in the Sunbelt apartment sector, has formed a venture with Temerity Strategic Partners, a Chicago company that was started recently by Bruce Cohen, who previously had founded Wrightwood...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate investments had generated a 335 percent loss during the second quarter, making it the worst-performing asset class for the $355...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
The Chicago investor has launched its Outbound Hotel brand, which will focus on buying and developing hospitality properties that accommodate travelers pursuing outdoor experiences It began assembling properties for the brand three years...
Momentum Real Estate Partners has raised $14002 million of investor commitments for its latest apartment investment fund The fund, Momentum Real Estate Fund IV, is a follow-up to Fund III, through which the Miami investment manager had raised $1085...
Madison International Realty has raised $17 billion for its latest investment fund, which pursues ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe The New York investment manager is unlike...