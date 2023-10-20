Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Austin Business Journal Wilson Capital is planning to build a 256-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The multifamily developer hopes to start construction some time next year The 11-story development is being built near 38th Street and...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Wintergreen Hospitality has paid $13 million for a development site in Smithfield, NC, where it plans to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel The Chapel Hill, NC, company is constructing the five-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...
St John Properties is planning to develop Berry Pointe, a 680,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Waldorf, Md The 12-building property will be constructed on an 82-acre parcel along Berry Road near Crain Highway, about 25 miles south of...
Amazoncom has taken occupancy of two recently constructed industrial properties with 285,000 square feet in Glastonbury and South Windsor, Conn The properties that the online retailer moved into are 35 National Drive, with 105,000 sf in Glastonbury...
Crain’s New York Business Ramirez & Co has paid $195 million, or $88636/sf, for 14 East 52nd St, a 22,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan The Manhattan investment manager purchased the vacant property from Inmoprisa of...