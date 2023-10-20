Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
Austin Business Journal Wilson Capital is planning to build a 256-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The multifamily developer hopes to start construction some time next year The 11-story development is being built near 38th Street and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners, Crow Holdings Capital and Rob Riner Cos is bringing two buildings to the Carter Park East industrial park in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings, with 771,000 and 645,000 square feet, will be built...
Austin Business Journal MDH Partners is planning to build a 216,000-square-foot industrial property near in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The Atlanta company has proposed building the property at the intersection of State Highway 71 and...
Austin Business Journal Job search engine Indeed has brought 98,000 square feet of office space in Austin, Texas, to the sublease market CBRE has been tapped to market the space, which is in floors 27 through 29 of the 36-story Indeed Tower Indeed...
San Antonio Business Journal Cooper Street Capital has bought the 174-unit South Hill Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed The Aspen, Colo, company lined up $916 million of financing from Greystone for its...
Austin Business Journal Quannah Partners has unveiled its plans to build Park79 Commerce Center, a 357,000-square-foot industrial property in Taylor, Texas The Denver developer has proposed the three-building property for a 69-acre site along US...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on the 308-unit Leon Creek Flats apartment property in San Antonio Lincoln Avenue Capital of Los Angeles is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Trust to construct the six-building property at the...
Dallas Morning News AvalonBay Communities Inc has bought the Sloan Street apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Arlington, Va, REIT purchased the 570-unit property from its developer, Billingsley...