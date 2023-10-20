Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Wintergreen Hospitality has paid $13 million for a development site in Smithfield, NC, where it plans to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel The Chapel Hill, NC, company is constructing the five-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to sublease 80,000 square feet of office space at the MetWest III office building in Tampa, Fla The Tokyo financing institution, which houses its US headquarters in New York, is...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...