JLL Income Property Trust, which only last month got into the mortgage-lending business, has written its second loan, a $27 million mortgage against a recently completed apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburbs The Chicago REIT, whose...
A total of nine loans with a balance of $2998 million against properties owned by affiliates of syndicator Tides Equities have transferred to special servicing in recent weeks The loans have been a victim of the sharp slowdown in the company's...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The continued dearth of property-sales transactions, which has been driven largely by spiking interest rates, has prompted the Mortgage Bankers Association to further reduce its forecast for commercial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Simon Property Group venture that owns the Arundel Mills and the adjacent open-air Marketplace in the Baltimore suburb of Hanover, Md, has paid off the $3835 million loan against it Simon owns a 593...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Flagstar Bank has provided $3195 million of financing against a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with 426-units in the Longwood section of the Bronx, NY The properties, owned by Kraus Organization of...
Austin Business Journal MDH Partners is planning to build a 216,000-square-foot industrial property near in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The Atlanta company has proposed building the property at the intersection of State Highway 71 and...
MetLife Investment Management has provided $115 million of financing against Scottsdale McCormick Ranch, a 278-room resort hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz The financing allows the owner of the property, Driftwood Capital of Coral Gables, Fla, to retire...