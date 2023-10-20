Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Real Estate Funds is offering for sale the ICON Apartments, a 240-unit property in San Antonio’s North Side area The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Austin Business Journal Wilson Capital is planning to build a 256-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The multifamily developer hopes to start construction some time next year The 11-story development is being built near 38th Street and...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to soften in September, dropping by 005 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets‘ Commercial Property Price Index That puts prices down 495 percent for the year and...
The Real Deal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $80 million, or $29091/sf, for John Reed Commerce Center, a 275,000-square-foot industrial property in City of Industry, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from DWS Group in a...