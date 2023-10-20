Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
The Real Deal Faropoint has paid $145 million, or $18831/sf, for a portfolio of two industrial properties totaling 770,000 sf in the northern New Jersey towns of Allendale and Mahwah The Jersey City, NJ, investor bought the properties from Camber...
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to sublease 80,000 square feet of office space at the MetWest III office building in Tampa, Fla The Tokyo financing institution, which houses its US headquarters in New York, is...
GO-RE Partners has paid $282 million, or $366,233/unit, for the 77-unit apartment property at 69 East 125th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The New York investor, an affiliate of K&R Realty Management, bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to soften in September, dropping by 005 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets‘ Commercial Property Price Index That puts prices down 495 percent for the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The continued dearth of property-sales transactions, which has been driven largely by spiking interest rates, has prompted the Mortgage Bankers Association to further reduce its forecast for commercial...