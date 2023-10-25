Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Houston Business Journal M-M Properties is offering for sale the TC Energy Center, a 13 million-square-foot office building in Houston The local company has hired JLL to market the 56-story building at 700 Louisiana St The listing also includes the...
REJournalscom A venture of Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group has paid $885 million, or $9399/unit, for eight industrial properties with 941,564 square feet in Fridley, Eagan and Brooklyn Center, Minn Capital Partners, of Cincinnati, and Eagles...
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc said an effort has begun to install a receiver at its 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square properties The receiver, when appointed, then would have nearly a year, through next...
ConnectCRE Becovic Management Group has paid $315 million, or $204,545/unit, for the Granville Towers, a 154-unit condominium property in Chicago The Indianapolis company is planning to convert units at the property to apartments Kiser Group...
Multi-Housing News Greystar has completed construction of Summerwell Maple Grove, a 220-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The Charleston, SC, developer broke ground on the property, at 10339 Orchid Lane N, in summer 2022 The property is...
REBusiness Online Smart Warehousing has agreed to renew its 190,440-square-foot industrial lease at 909 Whitaker Road, a 381,493-square-foot property in Plainfield, Ind Lee & Associates brokered the lease for the logistics company, while JLL...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Real Estate Funds is offering for sale the ICON Apartments, a 240-unit property in San Antonio’s North Side area The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
REJournalscom MDH Partners has acquired Washington Business Park 2, a 247,000-square-foot industrial property in Noblesville, Ind The purchase price could not yet be learned The Atlanta investment firm purchased the property from Patch Development...