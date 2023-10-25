Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Public Officials Benefit Association, a Seoul, South Korea, pension fund, has made a $100 million capital commitment to 3650 REIT’s bridge and event-driven, or BED, lending strategy The commitment will allow the Miami alternative lender to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $343 million of mortgage financing against Haus25, a 750-unit apartment property two blocks from the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan pays a 604 percent...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Lument has provided $788 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against The Hub, a 590-unit apartment property in Bowling Green, Ky The property, developed in 2020 at 494 Hub Blvd by...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Inc has provided $783 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 317-room Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel by a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings The venture bought the...
Dallas Morning News InterBank has provided $613 million of financing for the construction of a 135,000-square-foot laboratory building in Dallas JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Labs Nuveen Green...
The Real Deal MF1 Capital has provided $1629 million of financing against the Wyvernwood, a 1,175-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The lender is funding a $775 million piece of the financing through a collateralized loan obligation The loan...