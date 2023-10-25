Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Hunt Retail Investment LLC has paid $274 million, or $24464/sf, for Northsight Crossing, a 112,000-square-foot retail property in Scottsdale, Ariz The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Caliber Cos, which had...
Multi-Housing News Green Leaf Capital Partners has paid $31 million, or $219,858/unit, for Perch PDX, a 141-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The Pleasanton, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Fairfield Residential in a...
Houston Business Journal Baker Hughes has leased 130,000 square feet of space at Energy Center II, a 305,585-sf office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local energy technology and oil field servicing company completed moving into the...
AZ Big Media LPC Desert West has broken ground on Luke Field, a 24 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The southwest division of Lincoln Property Co is building the property at Litchfield Road and Northern Avenue Luke Field is...
Multi-Housing News Cityview has opened the Parker, a 123-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The local developer broke ground on the property, at 5935 West Pico Blvd, in February 2021 City National Bank provided a $445 million loan for the...
The country's small-capitalization retail properties enjoyed roughly 84 million square feet of net absorption during the third quarter, according to analysis by Boxwood Means LLC, making the retail sector the best performing of the three major...
The Real Deal GID has paid $81 million, or $293,478/unit, for Windsor Westminster, a 276-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Jackson Square Properties The property,...
Commercial Property Executive Saddle Creek Logistics Services has agreed to fully lease Cubes at Glendale – Building E, a 570,080-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Newmark in the deal with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pittsburgh’s Grant Building, with 461,006 square feet of office space, has seen a sharp decline in cash flow this year, prompting its $367 million mortgage to be transferred to special servicer...