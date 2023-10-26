Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Hunt Retail Investment LLC has paid $274 million, or $24464/sf, for Northsight Crossing, a 112,000-square-foot retail property in Scottsdale, Ariz The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Caliber Cos, which had...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Multi-Housing News Green Leaf Capital Partners has paid $31 million, or $219,858/unit, for Perch PDX, a 141-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The Pleasanton, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Fairfield Residential in a...
REBusiness Online Waterfront Development Co has completed the construction of Six Fifteen Waterfront, a 120,000-square-foot office property in Allentown, Pa The six-story property, at 615 Waterfront Drive, along the Lehigh River waterfront, has...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
AZ Big Media LPC Desert West has broken ground on Luke Field, a 24 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The southwest division of Lincoln Property Co is building the property at Litchfield Road and Northern Avenue Luke Field is...
A fund sponsored by 27 Capital has partnered with an affiliate of Dwight Capital to buy 76 residential condominium units at five properties in Bay Harbor Island, Fla, which is just north of Miami Beach, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit A previous...
San Antonio Business Journal Pedcor Cos has plans to develop a 240-unit affordable-housing complex in San Antonio’s North Side area The Carmel, Ind, company has proposed building the apartment property at the intersection of East Borgfeld...
Orlando Business Journal The Dinerstein Cos has unveiled plans to build a 217-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla The Houston company has proposed building the five-story property on a 45-acre site within the Quadrangle Business Park, just...