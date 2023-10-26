Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lument has provided $788 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against The Hub, a 590-unit apartment property in Bowling Green, Ky The property, developed in 2020 at 494 Hub Blvd by...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
Dallas Morning News InterBank has provided $613 million of financing for the construction of a 135,000-square-foot laboratory building in Dallas JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Labs Nuveen Green...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $259 million Fannie Mae credit facility against six apartment properties with 1,141 units owned by Sobrato Organization Each property is in a suburban location on the West Coast They couldn’t be identified...
The Real Deal MF1 Capital has provided $1629 million of financing against the Wyvernwood, a 1,175-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The lender is funding a $775 million piece of the financing through a collateralized loan obligation The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Property Capital has paid $8962 million, or $207,454/unit, for the 432-unit Boot Ranch Apartments at 1350 Seagate Drive in Palm Harbor, Fla, some 15 miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Miami...
Nearly three-quarters of the commercial real estate loans funded through the collateralized loan obligation market in 2021 and 2022 would not be able to get taken out today, given current debt-yield expectations of lenders providing fixed-rate...
Basis Investment Group has made a $100 million preferred-equity and limited-partner equity investment in a proposed two-building apartment project with 614 units that is being developed at 1200 Normandy Place in the Navy Yards area of Philadelphia...