Houston Business Journal M-M Properties is offering for sale the TC Energy Center, a 13 million-square-foot office building in Houston The local company has hired JLL to market the 56-story building at 700 Louisiana St The listing also includes the...
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc said an effort has begun to install a receiver at its 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square properties The receiver, when appointed, then would have nearly a year, through next...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pittsburgh’s Grant Building, with 461,006 square feet of office space, has seen a sharp decline in cash flow this year, prompting its $367 million mortgage to be transferred to special servicer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dropbox Inc will pay $79 million to terminate its lease for 165,244 square feet at the Exchange, a 750,370-sf office property in San Francisco The file-hosting company leases a total of 604,185 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $625 million CMBS loan against Park Place at Florham Park, a 360,265-square-foot office complex in Florham Park, NJ, has transferred to special servicing as it’s expected to default The loan is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Simon Property Group venture that owns the Arundel Mills and the adjacent open-air Marketplace in the Baltimore suburb of Hanover, Md, has paid off the $3835 million loan against it Simon owns a 593...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mason Asset Management had partnered with Namdar Realty Group on the acquisition of the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio Both companies, which specialize in buying shopping malls that might have...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $349 million loan against 252 West 37th St, a 161,613-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Garment District that has suffered from a sharp decline in occupancy and cash flow, has transferred...