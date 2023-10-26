Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
AZ Big Media LPC Desert West has broken ground on Luke Field, a 24 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The southwest division of Lincoln Property Co is building the property at Litchfield Road and Northern Avenue Luke Field is...
Multi-Housing News Cityview has opened the Parker, a 123-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The local developer broke ground on the property, at 5935 West Pico Blvd, in February 2021 City National Bank provided a $445 million loan for the...
A fund sponsored by 27 Capital has partnered with an affiliate of Dwight Capital to buy 76 residential condominium units at five properties in Bay Harbor Island, Fla, which is just north of Miami Beach, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit A previous...
San Antonio Business Journal Pedcor Cos has plans to develop a 240-unit affordable-housing complex in San Antonio’s North Side area The Carmel, Ind, company has proposed building the apartment property at the intersection of East Borgfeld...
Orlando Business Journal The Dinerstein Cos has unveiled plans to build a 217-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla The Houston company has proposed building the five-story property on a 45-acre site within the Quadrangle Business Park, just...
Construction on only 57,000 apartment units got underway in the third quarter, down 60 percent from last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield It's the lowest quarterly number since 2012, when the market was still reeling from the effects of the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Range West, a 261-unit apartment property in Saginaw, Texas Alpine Start Development of Dallas is building the property on an 11-acre site, about 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The...