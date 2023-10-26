Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News TradeLine Properties has bought the 489,310-square-foot Southfield Park 35-5 building in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor purchased the industrial property from a venture of...
San Antonio Business Journal Pedcor Cos has plans to develop a 240-unit affordable-housing complex in San Antonio’s North Side area The Carmel, Ind, company has proposed building the apartment property at the intersection of East Borgfeld...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Range West, a 261-unit apartment property in Saginaw, Texas Alpine Start Development of Dallas is building the property on an 11-acre site, about 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The...
Dallas Morning News Shelbourne Global Solutions has bought Plaza of the Americas, a 12 million-square-foot mixed-use complex in Dallas The Brooklyn, NY, investor purchased the property from a venture of M-M Properties and Invesco Real Estate, which...
Dallas Morning News InterBank has provided $613 million of financing for the construction of a 135,000-square-foot laboratory building in Dallas JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Labs Nuveen Green...
Puget Sound Business Journal Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 115,000-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in Renton, Wash The electric car manufacturer is taking the space from Elion Partners of Miami The property was built in...
The country's small-capitalization retail properties enjoyed roughly 84 million square feet of net absorption during the third quarter, according to analysis by Boxwood Means LLC, making the retail sector the best performing of the three major...
Commercial Property Executive Saddle Creek Logistics Services has agreed to fully lease Cubes at Glendale – Building E, a 570,080-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Newmark in the deal with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pittsburgh’s Grant Building, with 461,006 square feet of office space, has seen a sharp decline in cash flow this year, prompting its $367 million mortgage to be transferred to special servicer...