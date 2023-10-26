Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties has acquired the 316-unit 4400 Syracuse Apartments in Denver The purchase price could not be learned immediately However, the property was assessed this year for tax purposes at a value of $12381 million The San Diego investment...
Veris Residential has sold the 231,856-square-foot Harborside 6 office building, the last it had owned in the Harborside Plaza complex in Jersey City, NJ, to American Equity Partners for $46 million, or just more than $198/sf The property includes a...
Altus Properties has paid $3327 million, or $13322/unit, for Gateway Interstate Logistics Center, a 249,740-square-foot industrial property in Arden Hills, Minn The Clayton, Mo, investment firm purchased the property from Scannell Properties, which...
REJournalscom A venture of Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group has paid $885 million, or $9399/unit, for eight industrial properties with 941,564 square feet in Fridley, Eagan and Brooklyn Center, Minn Capital Partners, of Cincinnati, and Eagles...
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc said an effort has begun to install a receiver at its 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square properties The receiver, when appointed, then would have nearly a year, through next...
Only four office properties have sold, for a total of $90 million, in Chicago's central business district so far this year, according to Transwestern That's down nearly 94 percent from the same period last year, when $143 billion of deals took place...
Multi-Housing News Green Leaf Capital Partners has paid $31 million, or $219,858/unit, for Perch PDX, a 141-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The Pleasanton, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Fairfield Residential in a...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Houston Business Journal Baker Hughes has leased 130,000 square feet of space at Energy Center II, a 305,585-sf office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local energy technology and oil field servicing company completed moving into the...